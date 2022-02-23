Attention These 12 Altcoin Investors: Here Are The Giant Developments!

With European markets slightly bullish, Bitcoin and most major altcoins were quick to recover. In this article, we list the partnership, listing and investment news of the week.

Week’s developments from 12 altcoin projects

Tether’s cash and bank deposits also fell 42% to 4.187 billion, while its allocation to money market funds rose 200% to $3 billion, and treasury bills rose 77.6% to $34.52 billion.

Terra and Luna Foundation Guard have completed a $1 billion sale selling LUNA tokens to venture capital groups. The funds raised will be spent on building a Bitcoin reserve that protects against unforeseen black swan events.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has become the most traded cryptocurrency among the top 1,000 Ethereum wallets.

British law firm Gunnercooke has announced that they will become the first major law firm in the UK to officially accept payments for their legal and professional services in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin.

Cardano co-founder Charles Hoskinson has revealed that the popular blockchain project plans to provide peer-to-peer (P2P) lending in Africa as part of its efforts to bridge the gap between developed and developing countries.

Crypto payments startup Zebec announced on Tuesday that it has raised $15 million in its Series A funding round. Participants included Alameda Research, Circle, Coinbase Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and DST Global.

According to an official announcement shared by Tezos-based NFT-based game DOGAMÍ team, the first NFT mint took place today. Alpha generation NFTs will be available on March 1.

According to the official announcement shared by the Bitrue exchange team, Cardano (ADA) is added to the list. From February 24, 2022, Cardano (ADA), FLUX, DGB, RSR, GAS, SNT, CTSI, BNT, LOOM, KNC can be used as the base currency in pairs.

Two anonymous transactions worth approximately $140 million were made in the Ethereum staking contract. When the market is down, it seems that investors are moving their funds to solutions like the Ethereum Staking Contract.

Popular blockchain game Axie Infinity (AXS) has surpassed $4 billion in NFT sales. This happened during the low trading volume period of the last days.

In the latest developments from the SEC-Ripple lawsuit, it is alleged that the SEC is trying to lengthen the process. Mutual additional demands continue between the parties and these actions can easily delay the outcome of the case for about 2-3 weeks.

Dubai opened its first Dogecoin (DOGE) themed restaurant. Doge Burger Dubai shared that it accepts several cryptocurrencies via its Instagram page. These include Bitcoin, ETH, BNB, CRO, XRP, USDT, SHIB and DOGE.

Finally, Kraken exchange listed Songbird (SGB) on February 22. Transactions are open to the entire world, except for Japanese users.