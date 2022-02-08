Attention: There Is An Important Cryptocurrency Meeting In The USA Today!

Today, the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee will hold a meeting on cryptocurrencies. The meeting will start at 18:00 Turkish time. In this meeting, it is expected to talk about stablecoins that are pegged at a ratio of 1:1 to a particular currency, and the cryptocurrency ecosystem in general, their risks and regulation.

Important meeting on cryptocurrencies will take place in the USA

Nellie Liang, Under-Secretary of the Treasury for Domestic Finance, will appear before US lawmakers on Tuesday. It is set to underscore the need to oversee stablecoin issuers, regulate all cryptocurrency intermediaries, and address the potential risks arising from increasingly leveraged trading in cryptocurrencies. Liang will be the sole witness at the Committee hearing. The meeting will focus primarily on stablecoins and the report released last year by the President’s Financial Markets Working Group.

“There should be enough regulation coming to be convinced that both traditional and digital brokerages have completely removed the risks for consumers and businesses,” Liang said in a statement released ahead of the meeting. Liang also notes that the rapid growth in stablecoins points to the urgency of regulation. The stablecoin market has seen growth of around $170 billion in one year.

Stablecoins are not very popular with government officials

Concern about stablecoins in the US has been around for a long time. Most recently, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York mentioned these coins in its blog post. According to the blog, stablecoins are unlikely to be the future of payments, despite their increased market value over the past two years. Its market cap has grown from $5.7 billion in late 2019 to over $176 billion now. Still, the Federal Reserve and other US watchdogs said stablecoins need more regulation and should be issued by banks.

The bloggers noted that if distributed ledger technology is to be permanent, it would be a more “desirable” and “realistic starting point” for banks to issue tokenized deposits, given that customers can use it in their existing payment infrastructures and that this approach reduces money laundering risks.