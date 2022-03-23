Attention: Stock Exchanges Are Being Discharged A Huge Amount Of These 6 Altcoins!

With global crypto traders gaining confidence in the market once again, there has been a surge in foreign exchange inflows recently as enthusiasts seem poised to take advantage of the massive surge in crypto asset prices. Cryptocurrency on-chain metrics data platform Santiment has published on its Twitter page proportionally anomalies regarding altcoin projects that have moved to the stock market compared to normal in the last 24 hours.

Abnormal movements have been seen in these altcoin projects

According to Santiment data, Dusk Network (DUSK) ranked number one after recording a massive 868,000% inflow abnormality in the last 24 hours. Cryptocurrency traders have also transferred more Boson Protocol (BOSON) tokens to exchanges, which shows an 11,000% increase in exchange entry anomalies in the past day.

Cryptocurrency exchange input flow anomalies caught by Santiment during this time compared to normal over the last 24 hours include Fetch (FET) up 6,000%, OriginTrail (TRAC) 4,000%, and StormX (STMX) and Tellor (TRB) up 3,000%. Santiment shared the following on his Twitter account:

Altcoin projects are rapidly entering the exchanges in response to this pump. Here is the leaderboard of anomalies in cryptocurrencies moved compared to normal: DUSK 868,000% entries, BOSON 11,000%, FET 6,000%, TRAC 4,000%, STMX 3,000%, and TRB 3,000%

Traders regain their trust

According to experts, the crypto market appears to be overcoming the negative impact of Russia’s continued occupation of Ukraine, as the prices of several digital currencies posted a slight increase over the past week.

Moreover, the massive price fluctuations witnessed weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a full-scale invasion are no longer happening. Bitcoin (BTC) has been holding above $40,000 for over a week and the leading crypto is trading above $42,000 at press time. It seems that global crypto traders have gone on a few cryptocurrency buying sprees, adding their favorite asset classes at the slightest opportunity.