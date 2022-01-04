Attention SHIB and These 13 Altcoin Investors: Index Adds!

On Monday, CryptoWire, a cryptocurrency research, analytics and awareness app, announced the launch of India’s first cryptocurrency index, IC15, to strengthen knowledge about the blockchain ecosystem. According to the firm, the index will consist of SHIB, DOT, SOL, BTC, ETH and 10 cryptocurrencies and will include IC15 components. Here are the details and the list…

SHIB, BTC and 13 altcoins are listed on the IC15 index

According to CryptoWire’s statements, the index is prepared to track and measure the performance of 15 liquid cryptocurrencies listed on the world’s most liquid cryptocurrency exchanges. Capturing more than 80 percent of market movement, the index is therefore a key market monitoring and evaluation tool to increase transparency. CryptoWire also shares that the base value of the index is set at 10,000 and the base date is April 1, 2018.

Cryptocurrencies in the IC15 index

According to the official announcement of CryptoWire, the index includes the following cryptocurrencies.

bitcoin

Ethereum

XRP

Bitcoin Cash

cardano

Litecoin

Binance Coin

chainlink

polkadot

Uniswap

dogecoin

wither

terra

Avalanche

shiba inu

Jigish Sonagara, Managing Director of CryptoWire, who launched IC15, details the efficiency of the index:

This will not only push the “learn before you win” initiative, it will also serve the industry with another powerful intervention. Our approach is to facilitate market development and mitigate risk perfectly by offering all possible tools to evaluate possibilities and make decisions.

The company stated that it expressed the view that the index was designed as a mirror of crypto mining and the real crypto market, a barometer of the industry with a diversified representation of overall market sentiments.