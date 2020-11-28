Attention! Message scam promising coffee machine

In recent days, many people have received a message on social media that promises to give a coffee maker as a gift on Black Friday, without any draw, to anyone who responds to a questionnaire. Despite appearing true, the campaign is part of a scam to steal personal data, as Kaspersky warned on Friday (27).

According to the digital security company, the message, also shared via WhatsApp, invites the victim to click on a link and answer some questions. But when she opens it, she needs to fill out a form with her personal data and authorize the sharing of information with sponsors, to earn a R $ 2,000 gift certificate.

The lack of mention of the coffee maker, when changing pages, already leaves suspicions. Other signs of scam, according to the company, appear in the URL of the link, hosted in a foreign domain, and in the request to share the message with contacts on social networks, facilitating the spread of the fraud.

Whoever falls into this type of phishing scam may have their cell phone number registered with services marketed by marketing companies, which generate several charges on the invoice, at the end of the month, or suffer from unrestrained consumption of prepaid credits. Another possible damage is the cloning of WhatsApp.

How to protect yourself

Kaspersky says it is not possible to calculate the number of people affected by the coffee maker scam, but believes that there are a large number of victims, due to the massive circulation of the message and the simplicity of the campaign.

In order not to become one of the people tricked by scammers, the main tip is to always be suspicious of very generous promotions, as is the case with this one. You should also avoid clicking on the links contained in such messages and not sharing them with friends.

In case of doubt, contact the company that would be carrying out the alleged promotion directly to confirm the veracity of the campaign, using the official channels.



