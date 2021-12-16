Attention: Important Announcement from Binance for These 10 Altcoins!

Giant Bitcoin exchange Binance has made an important announcement regarding 10 altcoin projects. The exchange announced that it will add 6 new trading pairs while delisting some crypto currency pairs.

The leading Bitcoin exchange Binance made 2 important announcements today. While the stock market delists 4 crypto currency pairs, it also adds new trading pairs to its platform. The stock market made the following statement on the subject:

Binance will launch trading for the trading pairs COS/BUSD, CTXC/BUSD, FTM/TRY, MANA/BNB, MINA/TRY and XTZ/TRY on 17.12.2021. Trading pairs named AXS/BIDR, CAKE/BRL, SUSHI/BIDR, WAVES/RUB will not be able to be traded as of December 24, 2021.

