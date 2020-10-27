Attention: Cryptocurrency Scams Use Fake Ledger Version!

Cryptocurrency scammers are now trying to trap investors with the name Ledger, a hardware wallet. In this case where Ledger customers are hunted by e-mail, fraudsters are after the customers’ rescue codes.

The fraud incident was noticed after customers shared e-mails they received from fraudsters on the Internet. Accordingly, cryptocurrency scammers tried to lure victims by using the name Ledger. E-mailing customers who bought Ledger hardware wallets, scammers requested 24-letter recovery codes from customers that allowed them to enter their wallet. The scammers stated that these codes were requested by Ledger and the situation was for security purposes.

Asking victims to download software

The scammers’ games didn’t just end there. In another e-mail they sent, the scammers alleged that, as Ledger, there was a data security breach in their database and the wallets of those who received the e-mail were also affected. Later, the scammers asked users to download the latest version of the Ledger Live software from the link in the email, and then reset their PIN number through the downloaded software.

A Twitter user explained what he experienced with the tweet he shared

A Twitter user explained what he experienced with the tweet he shared as follows:

“I got an email like this. Scammers are asking me to download the latest version of Ledger Live by clicking the link in the e-mail, because of the problems with @Ledger. Please spread this tweet to help more people see it. ”

There are several ways to find out if these emails are genuine. First, after a careful review, it seems that the e-mails were sent by “legder.com” instead of “ledger.com”. Also, if there is an antivirus program on the computer, the situation can be noticed before falling into the trap of fraudsters, since it will automatically detect the download link in the e-mail as harmful.

“Do not share with anyone”

Ledger also made a statement on his Twitter account regarding the issue. Ledger stated in his statements that he would never ask for 24-letter recovery codes via e-mail, SMS and similar means. According to Ledger, it is also risky to keep these codes on the cell phone, as fraudsters can leave their cell phones vulnerable.



