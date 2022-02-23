Attention: Critical Announcements From Binance For These 5 Altcoins!

Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, shared news about various altcoin projects in its new announcement today. Maintenance work for Cardano network has been postponed while locked staking for MOBX has started. On the other hand, it has been announced that some cryptocurrencies can be purchased with a credit or debit card.

Binance launches staking service for MOBOX

Binance Staking has launched its new high-throughput MBOX locked staking service. To win multiple rewards, users must use their MBOX tokens as of February 23, 2022, 15.00 Turkish time. Users have the chance to earn up to 39.89 percent for depositing and staking MBOX for 10, 30, 60 or 90 days. It is stated that the locked staking format will be made on a first-stakes basis. After the locked staking is confirmed, the staking process will begin. Interest will be paid on a daily basis. The list of awards to be given is as follows:

Users will be able to purchase some altcoin projects with a credit or debit card

According to another announcement of the exchange, Binance users will now be able to purchase crypto with a credit or debit card. Users can now purchase major fiat currencies ACA, ALPINE, ANC, ATA, BLZ, CVC, ILV, MC, POLY, QSP, STPT and WOO using credit/debit cards. The new fiat currencies available for purchasing ACA, ALPINE, ANC, ATA, BLZ, CVC, ILV, MC, POLY, QSP, STPT and WOO will be AUD, BRL, EUR, GBP, NZD, RUB, TRY, UAH.

Maintenance for Cardano network postponed

The other day, Binance announced that a wallet maintenance for Cardano will be done yesterday. However, according to the new announcement, the maintenance of the Cardano network will be delayed for another 24 hours. That is, investors can expect the maintenance to take place in the evening today. However, an exact time has not been offered yet. Deposits and withdrawals will remain closed until maintenance on the network is complete. It is reported that after the maintenance is completed, users will not be informed.