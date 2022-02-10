Attention: Binance Made Critical Announcements For These 8 Altcoins!

Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, shared various announcements concerning eight altcoins.

Binance adds ALGO and NEAR to its lending platform

According to today’s announcement, Binance has added Algorand (ALGO) and Near Protocol (NEAR) as loanable assets to the Binance Loans platform. Binance Loans offers a wide variety of options for supported cryptocurrencies to offer maximum loanable limits based on interest rates, collateral assets, market conditions and internal risk management.

APENFT and Sologenic airdrop supported

In another announcement, the exchange announced that it will support the airdrop of APENFT, an NFT project that saves artworks on the blockchain. APENFT in this airdrop; TRON will send monthly airdrops to owners of Just, WINkLink, and BitTorrent. Reportedly, the first airdrop will take place today and will end on June 10, 2023. On the other hand, Binance announced that it has completed the Sologenic (SOLO) airdrop for XRP (XRP) holders. Users will be able to confirm receipt of these tokens from the distribution page in the user center. SOLO was distributed to those holding at least 10 XRP in their Binance account. The SOLO project is working on a bridge for the mainnet launch, so SOLO withdrawals are only available on the BEP network.

Added MBOX to Liquid Swap, supported NuCypher and Keep Network token combination

Binance announced that it has added support for MBOX on Liquid Swap and opened two new liquidity pools. These liquidity pools are as follows: MBOX/BNB, MBOX/USDT. Liquid Swap is a liquidity pool developed based on the AMM (Automatic Market Maker) principle. It consists of different liquidity pools and each liquidity pool contains two cryptocurrencies or fiat assets.

Finally, Binance announced that it will support the merging of NuCypher (NU) and Keep Network (KEEP) tokens with the Threshold Network Token (T). First of all, various transactions were restricted for NU/USDT, NU/BUSD, KEEP/USDT, KEEP/BUSD and KEEP/BTC pairs at night today. The exchange then set the maximum leverage for KEEP/USDT futures contracts to 25x. On February 15, it will carry out new transactions for them. The whole process is expected to end on February 16.