Attention: Binance is making a critical statement about these 11 altcoins!

Binance has announced network expansion, new trading pairs and events for Apecoin (APE), Avalanche (AVAX), Beefy Finance (BIFI) and 8 altcoin projects.

Current Binance Announcements

Binance announced the opening of trading pairs APE/AUD, AVAX/GBP, BIFI/USDT, GMT/EUR, IMX/BNB and RUNE/ETH from April 1 at 09:00 (UTC). AUD, EUR and GBP are fiat currencies and do not represent other cryptocurrencies. Altcoin projects that will be traded with fiat currencies: Apecoin (APE), Avalanche (AVAX), Beefy Finance (BIFI), STEPN (GMT) and THORChain (RUNE).

Binance has announced that it will support the Tezos Network Upgrade (XTZ). The update of the Tezos network (XTZ) will occur at the height of the Tezos block 2,244,609, or approximately at 00:53 UTC on April 1. XTZ deposits and withdrawals will be suspended from approximately March 31, 23:53 (UTC). XTZ trading will not be affected during the update. After the update is completed, the deposits and withdrawals for XTZ will be announced again on the date determined by Binance.

According to Somagnews, Binance has announced that UNI, SUSHI and CAKE are supported for their Auto-Invest plans. Now users can choose from popular cryptocurrencies and invest on autopilot using the dollar value averaging strategy.

Binence has announced the creation of an award-winning Biswap (BSW) pool worth $100,000 as part of a training trade. The event will be held from 00:00 on April 1 to 23:59 on April 4 (UTC).

All users who make a net deposit of at least 500 BSW or trade at least 700 BSW in suitable BSW spot and margin trading pairs (buy and sell), finish reading the BSW technical document and pass the test during the event, will receive a share of the prize fund of 75,000 USD in the form of coupons for BSW tokens. Rewards will be distributed based on the total number of correct answers to questions as a proportion of all questions that all qualified users have answered correctly. In the B Promotion category, users who make at least 300 BSW transactions, share the form banner on social networks and post a screenshot here, will divide $15,000 equally for BSW token coupons. In the Promotion category, all users with a total trading volume of 3000 BSW or more (including purchases and sales) in all eligible BSW spot and margin trading pairs will be eligible to participate in this trial. In accordance with the rules, 50 winners will be selected, who will receive $ 200 each in coupons for BSW tokens.