Attention: Binance has a big announcement about these 13 altcoins!

Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has made new announcements on 13 altcoins. In this article, we will combine and transfer all the developments. Here are the details…

Binance Credits; Adds APE, ETC, GMT and ZIL.

The exchange has added APE, ETC, GMT and ZIL as collateral assets to its Binance Loans platform. As we reported on Somagnews, Binance Loans offers a wide range of supported crypto assets, interest rates, collateral assets and maximum credit limits, depending on market conditions and internal risk management.

The deposit and withdrawal of funds in the Tezos (XTZ) network is temporarily suspended.

Deposits and withdrawals on the Tezos (XTZ) network were temporarily suspended on April 4, 2022 due to a technical problem with the service and nodes. There was no information about when the deals will be opened. Binance will resume depositing and withdrawing funds on the Tezos (XTZ) network after it finds that the network is stable.

Update and hard fork are supported on the Flow network (FLOW)

The exchange announced that it will support the update of the Flow network and the hard fork, which is expected to take place on April 6, 2022 at 18:00 Turkish time. In this regard, withdrawals and deposits of FLOW will be suspended from April 6, 2022, 17:00 CEST. FLOW trading will not be affected during the upgrade and hard fork.

Binance offers special rewards for ICP Staking

Binance Betting has launched a new high-yield Internet computer (ICP) for blocked betting operations. Users will be able to use their ICPS from April 5, 2022 at 15:00 Central European Summer Time to win several awards. It is claimed that the betting process in question will cover 30, 60, 90 and 120-day programs, and an annual income of up to 25.39% will be offered.

Added new pairs to the Convert&OTC portal

Binance has announced the addition of 150 new pairs, GMT, POLS and 4 other tokens to its Convert & OTC portal. Full list of added tokens: GMT, POLS, VITE, CVP, ASR, TCT. Now users can exchange these tokens for BTC, BUSD, USDC, USDT and other tokens.