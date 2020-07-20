Attack on Twitter only 8 profiles had their data stolen

On Saturday (18), Twitter published that eight profiles had their data stolen from the platform, using the tool “Your Twitter data”. The tool allows you to download that everything related to the profile is still stored, such as email addresses, private messages (including attached files), phone numbers and contact list. In the case of private messages, they can be collected from Twitter servers, even if users have already deleted them from the profile.

The incident is related to the major attack that the platform suffered last week, in which several verified profiles were hacked, including those of personalities like Barack Obama, Elon Musk, Bill Gates and that of the candidate for the presidency of the United States, Joe Biden ( Democrats).

8 unverified accounts

The good news, in this case of downloading personal data, is that none of the eight accounts is verified; that is, they do not belong to any personality whose information contains state secrets or which could jeopardize the economy of large corporations.

social engineering

Twitter had previously confirmed that hackers had taken advantage of internal tools to carry out the attack. They are tools used by the platform’s employees, which facilitated access to information; employees are supposed to have fallen into a scam scam based on social engineering.

According to the company, the attackers “successfully manipulated a small number of employees and used their credentials to access Twitter’s internal systems, including two-factor authentication.”

Our investigation and cooperation with law enforcement continues, and we remain committed to sharing any updates here. More to come via @TwitterSupport as our investigation continues. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 18, 2020



