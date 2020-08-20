Attack On Titan: SPOILERS for Chapter 131 Revealed

Attack On Titan finally gives Armin and Annie a one-on-one, SPOILERS ALERT!

The final chapters of Attack On Titan have changed the game to a considerable degree, and in the latest installment of the manga, we have a heartwarming “reunion” between Annie and Armin that reveals the feelings and motivations of the two soldiers in the new poll. Annie, the Female Titan, and Armin, the new Colossal Titan, have attempted to bury the ax in the wake of a new threat that seeks to fundamentally change the world and to save as many lives as they can, it’s time for these two titans to work together!

Warning! If you want to avoid spoilers for Attack On Titan Chapter 131, as well as the upcoming fourth and final season of the anime, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article!

Attack On Titan Chapter 131

As the new version of Survey Corps in Attack On Titan, consisting of the Eldia soldiers we got to know and love over the course of the season and unlikely allies in the forms of Reiner and Annie, Marleyian spies who were also Titans, he approaches Eren. , they get much-needed downtime.

Armin, who imagines himself standing in front of Eren, finds himself sitting with Annie and the two discuss not only their future, but their past!

Annie, who had been locked in a glass prison of her own design to avoid questioning after being captured at the end of the anime’s first season, asked Armin why he had continued to visit her even when she couldn’t answer.

Despite being a traitor, Armin alludes to the idea that he was still in love with Annie and couldn’t stay away despite everything she had done.

After this, the two discuss the reasoning behind why they have to stop Eren, our only protagonist who has gained the power of the Founding Titan and has sworn to murder anyone with Marleyian blood running through his veins, and what Armin finally hopes for. . comply.

It’s definitely a sweet and sour moment that is the calm before the series’ massive final storm where Eren’s old friends will likely be forced to try and kill their only ally.



