Attack on Titan: Season 4 will be shown on Crunchyroll

Attack on Titan is one of the most acclaimed anime in recent years, and the fourth season of the production, which is also the last, is being awaited worldwide by fans. For the Brazilian audience, who was already thinking about ways to watch Shingeki no Kyojin, Crunchyroll made a point of warning that the new episodes released will be on the platform shortly after the original exhibition in Japan.

As a way to publicize the conclusion of Attack on Titan, the official poster for the final year was released, as well as the anime trailer subtitled in Portuguese by Crunchyroll. In the video you can feel the mixture of action and suspense that the production must maintain.

More details of the 4th season of Attack on Titan

Initially, it will be possible to see the 4th season of Attack on Titan subtitled on the streaming platform Crunchyroll. The Funimation dubbing team confirmed that the new episodes will be available in Portuguese as soon as possible, allowing more people to watch the conclusion of the story of Eren, Mikasa and so many other remarkable characters.

The anime’s final year premiere is scheduled to take place in the fall of 2020, despite not having a specific date until then.



