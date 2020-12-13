Attack on Titan Season 4: 10 Facts in Anime

The anime Attack on Titan, also known as Shingeki no Kyojin, has reached its 4th season, which is the last of the series. The program is inspired by the manga of the same name, which was written by Hajime Isayama, and it is exactly from the comic books that you can get an idea of ​​how the end of the series should be conducted.

Fans who know the manga must have a good idea of ​​what will happen in the next episodes, however, for those who are only following the anime, Minha Série decided to list 10 facts that can still happen in this 4th season of Attack on Titan.

Watch out for spoilers.

10. A leap in time

In the anime, the story skips a few years and ends up in the distant future. And, from the images that were released in the trailer, one can expect that the same will happen in the series, as it shows Eren with an older appearance and Reiner aged (with a beard).

9. New characters

As well as the time jump, the new characters are another possibility confirmed by the trailer for the 4th season of the anime. The expectation is that the fans will know a little more about Gabi, Reiner’s cousin, and her friends, who are in Marley’s Eldian internment zone preparing to be the next generation of Titan warriors.

8. Change of perspective

The new season should also bring about a change in the anime’s narrative. That’s because now the story will take place in Marley and must follow the perspective of Reiner, as well as some companions.

As time is short, it is not known whether the show will spend as much time on Marley as the manga, but you can expect to understand a little more about Reiner’s story, friends, family and successor.

7. The world of Attack on Titan will be expanded

The end of season 3 left a perfect hook for the expansion of the anime world, since, for the first time, we see Eren and his friends understanding that there is a huge world outside the city walls. In addition, the idea of ​​presenting the concepts of Marley and Eldia would already be expanding many horizons for fans.

6. War everywhere

Anime fans can expect a lot of conflict and tension in the show’s fourth season. That’s because the cities of Marley and Eldia are completely at war and, in addition, there is the mission of the Investigative Corps, which needs to keep Eren away from Beltrot and Reiner. New weaponry and a formidable final battle are coming.

5. We will have a bloodthirsty Eren

The manga makes it very clear: Eren must follow an extremely dark destiny in the 4th season of Attack on Titan. The protagonist was never exactly a hero, and the story’s narrative has been building a sense of revenge on the character. It wouldn’t be a surprise that he ended the show as a villain or anti-hero.

4. Death of important characters

When it comes to war, we cannot help but expect tragic ends from important or loved characters. The manga, which has not yet finished the story, has already presented some shocking deaths and it is very likely that the same will happen in the series.

3. The return of an important character

If you think Annie Leonhart has been forgotten, reconsider this. The trailer shows a scene of Armie kneeling in front of a frozen Annie, an idea confirmed in the manga, which showed her being kept on ice.

The hype for the last season should only increase, as this gives an idea that the script will not leave loose ends in the story.

2. More details about the Titans

Season 3 brought some revelations about the dark origin of the Titans. Because of this, it is to be hoped that the new season will go even deeper into their history. With the focus on Merley, the return of Annie and the reflection of Reiner, it is likely that new details about the titans and bearers will surface before the end.

1. A lot, but a LOT of action!

Even with the manga still not finished, there is no doubt that Attack on Titan should not let “the shuttlecock fall”. The last season should bring a lot of action and suspense in the plot, ending the series with the same quality seal as the previous seasons.

The 4th season of Attack on Titan is now available on Funimation and Crunchyroll.



