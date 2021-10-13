Attack On Titan: Part 2 Of The Anime Season 4 Wins First Teaser

Attack On Titan: Mappa Studio revealed this Wednesday (13) the first official teaser of the final season of Attack on Titan, suggesting an epic ending for the characters in the second part of the anime.

The images released by the studio confirm what everyone expected: the unfolding of the battle of Marley. In the video, it is possible to observe scenes recovered from the most epic conflicts and awaited by the public, involving the titans allies of Zeke and Reiner, and what is left of the Recon Squad, while Eren appears relentless against his former allies behind the walls they guard the remnants of Eldia. In addition, a scene with strong reference to the manga’s events draws attention.

Check out the trailer below:

【Official Trailer】

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Scheduled for January 9, 2022! ✨More: https://t.co/ECNVkPU9om pic.twitter.com/Is7IE2riI1 — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) October 13, 2021

Part 2 of Season 4 of Attack on Titan, with no confirmed episodes yet, will air on January 9, 2022.