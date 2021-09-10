Attack on Titan: Mobile Game Based On The Franchise is Announced

Good news for Attack on Titan fans! Yesterday (08), developer Enish announced via Twitter that a game for Android and iOS based on the iconic manga and anime is being developed, and will be titled Shingeki no Kyojin Brave Order. Check it out below:

The mobile title will address the first arcs of the series, putting players to battle alongside the central characters in the plot to defeat the titans. The coolest thing is that it will be fully dubbed in Japanese, featuring the original voices of Mikasa (Yui Ishikawa), Eren (Yuki Kaj), among others.

At the moment, Brave Order has no release date and was announced only for Japan, but with the immense popularity and still no release date, however with the immense popularity of the franchise, it is very likely that a global version will be unveiled. in the future.

So, what did you think of the news? Are you rooting for Shingeki on the Kyojin Brave Order to arrive in the western lands? Let us know in the comments section below.