Attack on Titan: how to watch final Season 4 anime

We indicate when it opens and how you can see Chapter 1 of Season 4 of Shingeki no Kyojin, Attack on Titans, live and direct.

The first episode of the final Season 4 of Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin) is now available on platforms such as Crunchyroll or Simulcast (by Selecta Vision). This is the last season of the famous anime, which will be composed of 16 episodes and will serve to close the events of the series that some of us already know about the manga on paper. Here we tell you all the keys to the matter so that you do not miss anything about the audiovisual reunion with Eren, Mikasa and the rest of the characters that we have missed so much.

Date and time of the premiere of Attack on Titan – Season 4

Opening day: Sunday, December 6

Opening time: 9:45 p.m.

As you can see, the first episode of Season 4 of Attack on Titans is now available (episode 60 in the total list), so we can enjoy the almost 24 minutes that it has on platforms such as Crunchyroll or Simulcast (for Selecta Vision). As the days and weeks go by, the rest of the episodes will become available, so we must be attentive to the official list as it is updated.

“Four years have passed since the Reconnaissance Legion came ashore and the world seems very different to them now. The atmosphere heats up as the fate of the members of the Legion of Reconnaissance (and all the people of Paradis) will be decided once and for all. However, Eren has disappeared. Will it reappear before the old tensions between the people of Marley and Eldia start the mother of all wars?

With little of having followed the track to the series, we will know that Season 3 ended with many unknowns and great revelations. We were finally able to see what was in the basement of Eren’s family home, as well as uncovering the mystery beyond the walls. However, there are still many unanswered questions, which we hope will be answered in this fourth season that will serve as the finishing touch for one of the most acclaimed anime of recent years.



