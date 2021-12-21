Attack On Titan: Final Season Wins Epic Trailer; Watch!

Attack On Titan: Pony Canyon released this Tuesday (21) the trailer for Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 2. The preview of the 4th season shows the titans devouring several characters in a dark and comical tone at the same time.

Check out the video:

In Attack on Titan, giant titans attack the planet and use humans as their main food sources. While trying to survive, they also decide to go on the attack, to put an end to the chaos and fear that gripped the human race.

The conclusion of one of the most acclaimed animes of recent years will be released in January 2022 and will show Shiganshina getting closer and closer to the Paradis War. With an increasingly close conflict, Eren Yeager’s friends will have to prepare themselves in order to face him.

Based on the homonymous manga by Hajime Isayama, the anime is produced by Wit Studio and is directed by Tetsuro Araki.

The second part of the 4th season of Attack On Titan is set to premiere on January 9, 2022. You can check where to watch the anime by clicking here.