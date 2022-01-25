Attack on Titan: Episode 79 Brings Characters Wrapped In The Past

Attack on Titan: This past Sunday, the 23rd, the Attack on Titan Wiki user released on Twitter the preview of the 79th episode of Attack on Titan, the 20th chapter of the 4th season of the show. Apparently, the characters will be taken to their past to try to resolve the conflicts generated in the last episode of the anime.

In the released images, we can see Eren and Zeke having an emotional conversation about their families. Soon after, the video shows Frieda Reiss closing a book of photographs and standing with a big sad look on her face.

Check out the full promo.

Attack on Titan Episode 79 Preview pic.twitter.com/mGqHViTmfy — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) January 23, 2022

In the comments of the publication, fans were even more eager to know everything that is to happen in the last two chapters of season 4. “This is going to be so good!! The character designs are perfect, Rod Reiss is stunning, he looks like an entity. I have to be sure this season finale will be legendary.”, wrote an internet user.

Titled “Memories of the Future”, the episode is scheduled to premiere on January 31.

