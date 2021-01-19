Attack on Titan: artists say what to expect from the season

Attack on Titan is one of the best animes today. The production of Wit Studio is stirring up a legion of fans, who are anxiously waiting for the final episodes of the anime. In an interview with Den of Geek, voice actors Bryce Papenbrook and Lindsay Seidel commented on some perspectives on the end of the series.

Papenbrook is responsible for giving voice to the protagonist Eren Jaeger, while Seidel lends the voice to Gabi.

No one is safe in the 4th season of Attack on Titan

During the interview, Papenbrook made it clear that no character is free from the chances of being killed. The voice actor commented that he does not yet know who will die and who will live, and said: “I am afraid for every character in this show. They can die at any time”.

He further confirmed that if he had to choose between finding out what happens to Eren and knowing the outcome of the anime, he would like to know the conclusion of Attack on Titan.

Seidel agreed with his colleague and reinforced the idea by saying that “this is a show where you are afraid for each character all the time!”.

How was the final season of Attack on Titan produced?

The voice actors also shared some curiosities of the recordings. Because of the covid-19 pandemic, Bryce Papenbrook was recording Eren’s lines directly from home, without any contact with the production studios.

Lindsay Seidel presents a different reality. While recording other home shows, the voice actress said she was going to Funimation’s studios to record Gabi’s lines.