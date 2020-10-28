Attack on the convoy of Trump supporters! Blood flowed

In the United States of America (USA), which is in the election process, the Trump – Biden race was reflected in the streets. The last minute images revealed that there was an unprecedented election period in the USA. Democrats supporting Biden, who were waiting organized at the point where the Trump convoy would pass, attacked the convoy with stones, sticks and eggs. In the images where fists were thrown into vehicles with open windows, those who responded to the attack were lynched and tension was raised. Those injured in bloody events were taken to the hospital! Here are the last minute images of the events in Manhattan …

Just a short time before the US elections, where Donald Trump and Joe Biden competed, tensions rose to an unprecedented level in America. During the election process, where bloody fights and attacks are seen in the streets, there are last-minute developments that those who see it cannot believe. Democrats supporting Biden, who learned the route of the Trump convoy, organized and gathered in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan and blocked the convoy. With the police support, the passage of the convoy was provided, albeit slowly, and the protesters started to throw whatever they had at the vehicles and people in the convoy. Trump supporters, who responded, were removed from their vehicles and lynched. It was seen that a Trump supporter lying on the ground was attacked with a punch and kick and his face was covered with blood.

UNSEEN ATTACK AND CONFLICT IN MANHATTAN!

According to reports from local sources, Manhattan, one of the 5 main areas that make up New York City, was the scene of clashes between supporters and protesters of US President Donald Trump, injuring many people, damaging vehicles and arresting at least 11 people.

MOVING FOR THE TRUMP CONVOY …

The “Jews for Trump” convoy, equipped with American flags and “Trump 2020” banners, has begun advancing from Coney Island, Brooklyn, to support President Donald Trump before the election next Tuesday.

When the convoy reached the Trump Tower in Manhattan, it was greeted by the mayor’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, who served as the 107th Mayor of New York from 1994-2001.

STONE, STICK AND EGG ATTACK IN TIMES SQUARE

However, when the convoy arrived in Times Square in Manhattan, it was seen that its path was blocked by the previously organized Trump protesters. In the last minute footage reflected on social media, the two groups faced each other, while protesters began grabbing flags and verbal taunts with Trump supporters. Then they started shaking the vehicles in the convoy, throwing stones and eggs.

CAPTURED THE TRUMP SUPPORTER

Biden protestors who caught a Trump supporter at the time were injured with head punches. The person trying to escape was caught by another protester and the lynching continued. The red-hooded Trump supporter then collapsed to the ground and was attacked by the crowd with punch and kick.

KONVOY ADVANCE, THIS TIME THEY OIL STONE FROM THE OVERPASS

In the evening, as the convoy increased in size to 1,500 vehicles and headed towards a Trump rally in Marine Park in Brooklyn, a person standing on an overpass is seen throwing stones at the convoy vehicles as they pass under the overpass.

THE POLICE IS INQUIRING

Terence Monahan, chief of the New York Police Department (NYPD), wrote on Twitter, “NYPD detectives are investigating this incident and looking for information about it.” “We are aware of this video and is under investigation by our Brooklyn South Investigation Unit,” the NYPD said in a tweet.

SHOWN IN NEW YORK BEFORE BID

Democratic candidate Joe Biden is overwhelmingly ahead of Trump by 62.2% to 31.3% in the state of New York, according to the survey analysis website FiveThirtyEight on Sunday. As a former businessman, Trump lost 36.5% to 59% in the 2016 election, losing the state to Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.



