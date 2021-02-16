Pfizer vaccine attack from North Korean hackers

The fight against Covid-19 continues at full speed all over the world. While millions of people lost their lives in this process, vaccination studies started to give hope to all humanity in the past months. During this period, while vaccination studies were continuing at full speed, a statement from South Korea was almost shocked.

South Korea National Intelligence Service (NIS) announced that a cyber attack was carried out by North Korea on the servers of US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer. It was announced that the North Korean-backed hackers, who were reported to have carried out cyber attacks to capture the Covid-19 vaccine technology by the Pfizer company, carried out cyber attacks on at least 6 more pharmaceutical companies.

It is stated that the North Korean hackers’ attempt to infiltrate is blocked

In a statement made by the South Korean National Intelligence Service, it was stated that North Korea’s Pfizer company was prevented from infiltrating the vaccine technology. The real reason why North Korean hackers wanted to take over the technology of the Biontech / Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine was soon revealed. North Korean hackers would have sold the technology to other countries if they had managed to get hold of the vaccine technology.

The Biontech / Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, which was permitted for emergency use by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on December 11, 2020, achieves 94 percent success in symptomatic Covid-19 cases and 92 percent in severe cases.