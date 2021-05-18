Attack On Building 2: John Boyega And Joe Cornish Return For Sequel

Attack on the Building, 2011 film starring John Boyega, will win a sequel. According to Deadline, the actor will return, as will director Joe Cornish. So far there is no information about the rest of the cast.

The sequence of Attack on the Building has been under consideration by Cornish for some time. The filmmaker said that in the last few years he met with Boyega to discuss the directions that a new film could take, but that only now have both been able to discuss the ideas better.

“I met with John a few months ago to talk about it. We’ve always had ideas since after the first one, but obviously, we’ve both been busy doing different things. In a strange way, the more you leave, the more interesting it becomes ”.

In March of this year, Cornish added: “We are working on this at the moment. John Boyega was at my house a few weeks ago and we sat in the garden – maintaining social distance – and talked about story ideas until nightfall ”.

In the original film, an alien invasion begins to take over the streets of London. To try to contain the threat, a city resident joins a gang of rebellious boys in the struggle for the survival of humanity. Jodie Whittaker, Alex Esmail, Leeon Jones and Nick Frost complete the original cast.

After confirmation, Cornish, who is expected to direct, write and produce the next film, said he was excited about this sequence.

“I am very happy to officially announce our return to the world of Attack on the Building on the 10th anniversary of the release of the film. I can’t wait to work with John again, bringing the audience an even greater experience with downtown aliens. ”

The actor also spoke up and said he was happy that a sequel was really going to happen.

“It’s been a decade since Attack on the Building was launched, and a lot has changed since then,” said Boyega. “I am excited to see this story return to the streets of London. Moses remains one of my favorite characters to play, and bringing him back is an honor. ”