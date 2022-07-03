Attack on adult babies – the terrible horror of Paddy Emmerdale

“Attack of Adult Babies” is a relentless horror from “Emmerdale” star Dominic Brant. Looking at the groundbreaking success of his Lord of the Rings film trilogy and subsequent work on blockbusters as a producer and director, it’s almost hard to remember that Peter Jackson began his career with a jubilant bloody horror. His first film “Bad Taste” lived up to its name, as did his puppet comedy “Meet the Weaklings” in 1989.

Braindead (aka Dead Alive) is his masterpiece of horror and still remains one of the crudest horror films ever made. Braindead was the perfect mix of comedy and splatter, but while some Jackson fans might enjoy his return to that era, it seems questionable. A big fan of the film is actor Dominic Brant, better known to British audiences as Paddy from Emmerdale. Brant has been part of the long-running British soap since 1997, but he is also a major horror fan and has directed British horror projects such as Before Dawn.

Probably his biggest homage to Peter Jackson’s zombie movie Braindead and the bloody horror he loves is 2017’s Attack Of The Killer Babies. The story tells about a family who is forced to break into an isolated country estate to steal confidential information. When they arrive, they quickly learn that the building is run by a cult led by the upper class, including politicians and judges. These people also like to dress up in diapers and behave like grown-up children, while a gang of attractive nurses look after them and clean up their dirty habits. As the name suggests, things soon go to hell inside the estate.

“Attack of Adult Babies” revels in its tastelessness and is definitely not a comedy intended for ordinary viewers. It has a very literal toilet humor, and aside from Jackson’s Braindead, it pays homage to comrades like the Horror Society, which almost had a different ending, especially in regards to its witty social commentary. Brant and his creative partner and wife Joanne Mitchell, who also came up with the idea of “Attack of Adult Babies,” nevertheless have a great time pushing the boundaries of their film.

“Attack of Adult Babies” has polarized responses: fans of the cult movie dig how far it goes, including an unexpected sequence of plasticine, while others are put off by its almost joyfully unpleasant tone. Again, Emmerdale viewers would undoubtedly be shocked that “Paddy” directed such a crazy piece of B-movie, but to Dominic Brant’s credit, there are several films that can be compared to “Attack of Adult Babies.”