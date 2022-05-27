Attack of the Titans: How much has Armin changed since season 1?

The popularity of “Attack of Titans” has increased over the past decade thanks to an exciting and unique plot that has no equal in the anime franchise. If there is a new “Big Three”, then “Attack on the Titans” definitely belongs to this category, because the show has gathered a large audience and is highly rated by reputable online sources such as IMDB, MyAnimeList and Crunchyroll.

One of the biggest achievements of “Attack of the Titans” is the noticeable development of the characters of the show. The leading character in the development is none other than Eren Jager, the main character of the series, who turns from a good-natured man into the darkest villain of history. In addition to Eren, another important character who has changed in the world of “Attack of the Titans” is Armin Artlet. Armin’s growth from a timid character to a self-confident military strategist rivals even Eren’s growth. So here’s a critical analysis of the character’s growth over the four seasons of Attack of the Titans.

Armin’s timidity in the first and second seasons

In the first season of Attack of the Titans, Armin was portrayed and widely presented by viewers as a weak character. However, this is not quite true. In the first season, Armin was really weak and could not stand up for himself, but he was brave enough to express his “heretical” views, such as his zeal to explore the outside world. Since childhood, Armin’s intellect has always been exceptional. However, upbringing in a “fear-filled” world with titans at the helm did not allow the character to flourish at an early age.

After Mikasa, Eren and Armin entered the Research Corps, Armin felt bad because of an innate fear of Titans. Armin had little to offer, unlike the vengeful Eren and the exceptionally experienced Mikasa. Even after becoming a member of the research corps, Eren still saved him from the titan’s attempt to absorb him. This moment presented Armin in a bad light, but it was also one of those rare moments that pushed Armin to grow. A few scenes later, he identified the Attacking Titan’s behavior pattern and managed to use the Titan’s target against other normal Titans.

After his plan worked, Armin gained some confidence, which allowed him to propose an effective plan to his colleagues when they were stuck at the Research Corps headquarters. At this point, we begin to see a gradual change in Armin’s attitude. In the second season, Armin grew up as a military strategist, devising a sensible plan to capture the female titan, Annie. His plan is working, and his ideals are gradually changing dramatically. Also, this season, Armin saved Jean by shooting another person. Initially, Armin would never have done this, but as a result of his desire to change and be useful to his friends, his naive ideals developed.

Armin’s sacrifice and promotion to commander of the Intelligence Corps in the third season

Armin has always wanted to be considered an equal since the first season, but his goal has proved more difficult to achieve due to the monumental growth of his friends and achievements in the Intelligence Corps. Fortunately and unfortunately for him, the chance to prove himself appeared in the final battle of Shinganshin. The intense battle involved the Titan Beast and its deadly attacks, the death of Erwin and the attacks of Rainer and Bertolt.

RELATED: Attack of the Titans: How much has Mikasa changed since Season 1?

In this battle, Armin sacrificed himself for the common good, died a noble death worthy of a member of the Intelligence Corps. Sharing an effective strategy, Armin tricked the Colossal Titan Berthold, allowing him to expend all his energy on a steam attack. Bertolt’s attack had unpleasant consequences, as the release of steam only allowed Ehren to pull him out of the Colossal Titan, ending the tedious battle. However, the price of the plan was too high, as Armin was burned alive by steam coming from Titan. At that moment, Eren earned the sincere respect of his friend Eren with his sacrificial life, trying to save others, increasing the morale and confidence of the character.

In the final arc of the third season of “Attack on the Titans”, the Research Corps faced a critical decision related to the choice of rebirth between Armin and Erwin, the dead commander. After a series of critical reflections, Captain Levy allowed Armin to be reborn. This factor, combined with Armin’s promotion to commander of the intelligence corps, contributed to the biggest character growth in the series. Guilt tormented Armin because he was preferred to Erwin; however, it helped him to meet the future roles required of the commander of the intelligence corps. Undoubtedly, in the third season of Attack on the Titans, Armin’s character became the most significant. Here, fans witnessed how the character abandoned his timidity and gained confidence as a leader in a critical situation that could create or destroy a Paradise Island.