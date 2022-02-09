Attack of the Dogs: Meet The Film With The Most Oscar Nominations 2022

Attack of the Dogs: This Tuesday (8), the public finally got to know the films nominated for the Oscar 2022. And the feature film Attack of the Dogs (The Power of the Dog, in the original), from Netflix, managed to be the biggest record holder of the season, being considered for 12 categories.

The production directed by Jane Campion premiered on streaming in December 2021, bringing with it a cast of weight in great performances.

Want to know more about the movie? Check out all the details we’ll cover right below!

Attack of the Dogs: 12 nominations for the Netflix account

Based on the book of the same name written by Thomas Savage, still without translation into Portuguese, the project was classified as a family drama, developed between characters full of significant nuances and internal problems.

In the cast, it is possible to find Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Thomasin McKenzie and Kodi Smit-McPhee in the main roles, most of them being remembered by the Academy. Cumberbatch got one more nomination in the Best Actor category, while Dunst was nominated for the first time as a Supporting Actress.

Plemons, her husband, and Smit-McPhee are up for Supporting Actor alongside veterans. These nominations are, to say the least, bold for the production, as it makes it much easier to split the votes among Academy members for the category in question. However, there are examples in history that show that this may just be a mere detail that does not prevent any victory whatsoever.

In addition to these nominations, there is also Best Picture for producers Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Roger Frappier; Best Adapted Screenplay for Jane Campion; Best Soundtrack for Jonny Greenwood; Best Sound for Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb; Best Production Design for Grant Major and Amber Richards; Best Editing for Peter Sciberras and Best Cinematography for Ari Wegner.

Jane Campion is also nominated for Best Director, being one of the first women in 94 years of awards to win two nominations in the same category — the last time was for The Piano, in 1994. Apparently, Campion is one of the favorites for this statuette. .

Discover more about the movie

Set in a rural setting during the 1920s, the film initially follows in the footsteps of cowboy Phil Burbank (Cumberbatch), who presents himself as a figure full of grandeur and rawness in all his actions. Despite this, internally, he seems to have great affection for his brother, George Burbank (Plemons), who lives in the big city.

When he returns at one point, Phil gathers with his companions at Rose’s (Dunst) restaurant to eat and drink. There, he mocks her son, young Peter (Smit-McPhee), who later becomes one of his main targets to destabilize the new family built by George. Despite this, it is this relationship that makes the character’s dilemmas fully exposed.