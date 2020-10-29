Attack in Nice: A knife attack in the Notre Dame church

Thursday morning, a knife attack in the Notre-Dame basilica in the heart of the city of Nice, left three dead, two women and a man, and several injured.

Thursday, in the early hours of the morning, a knife attack once again shook France. An assailant allegedly entered Notre-Dame basilica in Nice and attacked with a knife a man, the guardian of the church, and two women. According to the first sources of information, there would be several other wounded making this first provisional assessment. Located on Avenue Jean Médecin, the city’s shopping artery, the religious enclosure is as much a monument popular with tourists as it is a place of worship well known to the inhabitants. Following the attack, the entire neighborhood was cordoned off while Christian Estrosi, the mayor of the town on the Riviera, declared that the assailant had been neutralized by the police.

[#Attentat] A #Nice06 Investigations en cours Centre Ville de Nice Secteur Eglise Notre Dame . Ne gênez pas les services de secours ni les services d'enquête Respectez les consignes d' @PoliceNationale Evitez le secteur pic.twitter.com/LQX9JlH5Qh — Police Nationale 06 (@PoliceNat06) October 29, 2020

He had also received several bullets from a firearm and was in a state of absolute emergency. If for the moment, his motivations remain to be clarified, we can not help but link this attack to the assassination of Samuel Paty, history and geography teacher at the high school of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, beheaded in the middle of the street, Friday. October 16, following a course on freedom of expression where he showed cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad published by Charlie Hebdo. On July 14, 2016, the city of Nice had already been the victim of an attack on the Promenade des Anglais which left more than 80 dead when the annual fireworks had just ended.



