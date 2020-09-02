AT&T rules out selling Warner Bros games division for now

A change in management has led to a new stance that advocates maintaining its video game studios. Rocksteady, Warner Bros. Montreal or NetherRealm Studios are some of the development teams that Warner Bros shelters under its umbrella.

However, much has been said about a possible sale of the division. Bloomberg published that companies such as Take-Two Interactive, Electronic Arts, Microsoft or Activision Blizzard had been interested in the situation of these studies, but the same media now assures that the parent company, AT&T, has changed plans.

According to Bloomberg, the decision to abandon the idea of ​​selling, which is not yet entirely ruled out, has come about due to a change in leadership. In July, Randall Stephenson, hitherto CFO of AT&T, left his post and was replaced by John Stankey, more open to maintaining the video game division.

Why don’t they sell their video game business?

The factors that have changed the current of thought are diverse, but in the company they see the panorama left by COVID-19 as an opportunity for people to seek different sources of entertainment. Not only do they have a triple A video game based on the Harry Potter universe, but they have also tied the future of DC with Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which will coincide with the arrival of new movies based on Warner’s superheroes. Bros.

Bloomberg also points to the difficulties that AT&T would have when selling its business, mainly due to the content related to its own licenses that is already in place. Anyway, everything will depend on what happens in the future.

With Mortal Kombat 11 on the market, the next Warner Bros. Games games are outlined for the year 2021. It is not clear what will happen to the Harry Potter title, a product that has been leaked but has not been officially announced. Nor should we forget Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, Niantic’s mobile video game in the Pokémon GO style.



