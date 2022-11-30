Atomic Kitten Wears Rainbow Armbands During a Performance Before The World Cup Match Between England and Wales.

Atomic Kitten wore rainbow armbands during a performance in London before the World Cup match in England and Wales last night (November 29).

The band performed “Southgate You’re The One” — a football reworking of their hit “Whole Again” — at Boxpark Croydon before yesterday’s match.

During the speech, they showed their support for the LGBTQ+ community after it was announced last week that England, Wales and five other countries would no longer wear OneLove armbands at the Qatar World Cup.

The armband was to be worn by the captains of a number of countries at the tournament in support of LGBT+ rights. Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar, where the tournament is taking place, which began this month (November 20) and will last until December 18. England coach Gareth Southgate said his players would talk about human rights violations in the host country during the tournament.

On the eve of the first World Cup games in England and Wales last week (November 21), the governing body FIFA announced that it would consider sports sanctions, including yellow cards, against any captain who wears an armband “OneLove”, which was considered nasty. rules.

Elsewhere during yesterday’s match, spectators were confused by Chesney Hawks’ halftime performance. The singer took to the stage to perform his classic 90s hit “I Am The One And Only” in front of both groups of fans at the Janoub Stadium.

Representatives of the entertainment and music world also shared their reaction to the fact that England reached the 1/16 finals of the FIFA World Cup after defeating Wales 3-0.

Two goals by Marcus Rashford and another by Phil Foden ensured Gareth Southgate’s team reached the playoffs, while Wales withdrew from the game and finished last in Group B.

After England’s victory, Stormzy was one of the first to congratulate England with special praise for Rashford. “Big Marcus,” he tweeted after the Manchester United striker’s two goals.