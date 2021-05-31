Atomic Heart Will Be Present At E3 2021

Atomic Heart: Those who are into first person shooters and have their eye on Atomic Heart will be pleased to hear that it has been confirmed to appear at E3 2021 with a new action-packed trailer. Confirmation was made on Mundfish producer’s Discord channel.

In addition to information about the trailer that will be aired sometime between June 12th and 15th (when this year’s edition of E3 will happen – and the Voxel team will keep an eye on everything that happens there), the studio also took the opportunity to reveal that development of the game has already been completed – meaning it’s just a matter of waiting until the release date from now on.

Atomic Heart will be released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.