Atomic Heart Will Arrive in Day One on Game Pass

Atomic Heart: Microsoft announced, this Sunday (13), during E3 2021, that Atomic Heart will be released on Day One in Game Pass for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. The FPS game has a plot based on an alternate story.

Check out the trailer for the game below.

“Atomic Heart takes place in the Soviet Union in an alternate reality sometime in 1955, where technologies like the internet, holograms and robots have already been invented. The main protagonist is a special agent named P-3, sent by the government to investigate a factory that fell silent,” says the game’s official synopsis.

In addition to consoles from Microsoft, the title will be released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. So, what did you think of the news? Share your opinion in the comments section below!