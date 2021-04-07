Atomic Heart makes a video with a 22-minute horror game

[Updated]: In fact, the gameplay below is a combination of the two Atomic Heart gameplay trailers available so far, and not a new video.

[Original]: Atomic Heart has been attracting more and more public attention, especially the portion that ended up sympathizing with the style presented in Bioshock. If you are in this group, you will like to know that the game received a new trailer with about 22 minutes focused on gameplay.

The recording that you check in this news shows some of the regions that will be visited during the journey, as well as creatures that vary from cyborgs to monsters in the most diverse ways to intensify the combat moments of this adventure (which apparently will not be few).

See the recording below:

Atomic Heart continues without a set release date, but is in production for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S.