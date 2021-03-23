Atomic Heart gets insane photo mode trailer

The developer Mundfish published on Monday (22) a new trailer for Atomic Heart, detailing the photo mode in a cinematic way and showing what the game’s external map should look like.

The photo mode trailer presents the system in a dynamic wallpaper format, expanding the focus to the expression of the Major P-3, which joins with other elements such as instant of the shot, enemies and scenery. Although the video does not show the filters present in the function or any mechanics from the editor’s perspective, it is possible to observe the incredibly realistic graphics of the game and several other simultaneous events on the screen. Check out the trailer and screenshots below.

Atomic Heart will be released for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC.