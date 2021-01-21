Atomic Heart gets gameplay trailer with RTX 3080

Developer Mundfish has published a new trailer for the action RPG Atomic Heart, featuring more details of gameplay and the protagonist, as well as the Ray Tracing feature on an Nvidia GPU.

According to the studio, Atomic Heart will have full support for Ray Tracing and DLSS technologies, as can be seen in the video captured by an Nvidia RTX 3080. In the images, the ambience also stands out, bringing a closed and rustic place very similar to the structures of Rapture, in Bioshock, is a powerful protagonist who uses supernatural skills and firearms to eliminate sinister threats.

Announced in May 2018, the Mundfish game aims to bring an open and exploitable world through RPG mechanics and first person shooter. The player will take control of P-3, a special KGB agent recruited to investigate a scientific disaster during the time of the former Soviet Union, located in an alternate reality.

Atomic Heart will be released for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC, with no date yet.