According to sources in Spain, Atletico Madrid is ready to give Joao Felix, the Manchester United striker, on loan in January.

AS reports that the La Liga giants have yet to receive any offers for Felix, who is busy focusing on Portugal’s first World Cup match against Ghana on Thursday.

And since the player has already expressed a desire to leave the club, sports director Andrea Berta is looking for a way out of a difficult situation.

Felix is unhappy with his playing time in Madrid and has quarreled with Diego Simeone.

He played only 510 minutes in La Liga and his manager preferred Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann up front.

Although the report says that Atletico is not going to give Joao Felix away for nothing, it also states that “a loan move would be the most interesting option for all parties.”

Whatever the complexities of a potential deal, it is unlikely that any formal offer will be made before the conclusion of Portugal’s World Cup campaign.

MU may also have to contend with competition from Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, who are also monitoring the situation.

The Red Devils are in desperate need of offensive reinforcements, especially after the antics of Cristiano Ronaldo, who is expected to leave the club in the near future.

However, having shelled out about 227 million pounds in the summer, United are unlikely to have the funds to sign someone of the required quality on a permanent basis in the January transfer window.

If Joao Felix is available on loan — possibly with a buyout option — Eric ten Haga will have a chance to significantly strengthen his attack.

The Portuguese star has an undeniable quality, and despite his current difficulties, there is every reason to believe that Ten Hag can help him regain his best form.

At 23, Joao Felix definitely has time on his side.