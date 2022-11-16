Atletico Madrid May Get Rid of Manchester United Target Mateus Cunha in January

Manchester United’s need to strengthen strikers is well known, and the club’s initial plan to hire a top-level scorer next summer may have to be accelerated, given what has happened over the past couple of days.

It was expected that after a huge summer waste, the Red Devils would have a quiet winter transfer window, and at best the option of a reserve right-back would be explored.

But Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan put an end to these plans. The Portuguese has criticised every aspect of the club — from Eric ten Haga to how he felt the club had betrayed him.

United need a striker in January

Former players such as Gary Neville and Wayne Rooney also did not stay away, while scathing comments also came from the Glazers and former interim manager Ralph Rangnik.

The club has no other choice but to discuss a potential dismissal with its star asset, and Ten Hag himself is in favor of not keeping him in the squad anymore.

As the Spanish media today writes about the future of Atletico Madrid striker Matheus Cunha, it’s Manchester United who are named as a potential destination for him.(marca) — RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 (@rumorstransfers) November 14, 2022

If the player is fired in January, the question will arise who to take as a replacement for the Portuguese striker. Given the difficult winter transfer market, elite options are very rare.

One of the players whose current club could become a player is Mateus Cunha, who was reportedly a target of United last summer. He didn’t have the best season at Atletico Madrid.

This season, the Brazilian forward has participated in 17 games, but has not scored a single goal yet. And this led to the fact that Tite did not call him up to the Brazilian national team for the World Cup.

At the Rohiblancos, he took fifth place, and Joao Felix, Antoine Griezmann, Alvaro Morata and Angel Correa were ahead of him in the hierarchy.

Mateus Cunha may be an option

According to Marca, Diego Simeone’s original plan was to use him as an alternative to the young Portuguese and Frenchman, but his poor result in front of goal led to his demotion.

It’s easy to forget that last season the Brazilian scored six times in La Liga, and also gave the same number of assists, despite having played a total of 11 games in minutes.

And this led to the fact that United spoke with the player’s representatives in the summer about the transfer, but Atletico categorically refused to sell the striker.

But now that there is no Champions League football and the economic pitfalls associated with it, an exit is possible in January.

It is not yet known whether United will target the 23-year-old in January. There are also rumors that the Madrid club may even be ready to sell Felix due to the breakdown of communication between the striker and the coach.