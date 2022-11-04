Atletico Madrid is ready to sell Joao Felix as a contract with Manchester United

United’s attacking capabilities are not so good and Ten Hag would ideally like to add a striker in January.

Before Thursday’s Europa League match with Real Sociedad, the equation United needed to directly reach the 1/8 finals was crystal clear.

The Red Devils needed to win by a two-goal margin to avoid a two-legged playoff of the 1/8 finals against one of the eliminated Champions League.

Instead, United made life difficult for themselves and were able to achieve a 1-0 victory only thanks to Alejandro Garnacho’s strike in the first half.

Lack of attackers

It wasn’t a result Eric Ten Hag would have liked, but it confirmed the importance of the 20-time English champions entering the transfer market in January.

United went to Spain without attacking trio Jaydon Sancho, Anthony Martial and Anthony. The only bright options at the disposal of the Dutch manager were Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford.

In the end, when United needed another goal, the former Ajax boss chose Harry Maguire as an auxiliary striker. The manager tried to use the excellent ability of the defender with his head to score a goal, but to no avail.

It is clear that the Reds need a scorer, and this was obvious even before the meeting in the Europa League, because in many matches United could not score, despite the fact that they created many chances.

Rashford has been wasteful, off-field problems have not helped Ronaldo, while Martial remains an ever-present figure in the injury department.

A ruthless finisher can change the whole dynamic of the current team, and the manager will hope to be able to score it as soon as possible.

And according to a report published in Cadena Ser, Atletico Madrid will consider selling Joao Felix in the January transfer window as they look for money to balance their accounts.

The La Liga giants have just crashed out of the Champions League, which means a huge loss of revenue. In combination with their plans to strengthen in the winter, and for this they need to sell at least two valuable assets.

Felix the answer?

The Portuguese is their best bet because of the interest in a player from United. According to rumors, in the summer the English giants offered 125 million euros, they will not offer such a sum anymore.

The chances of his imminent departure are very likely due to the broken relationship between the striker and Atletico manager Diego Simeone.

The 22-year-old has started in just five La Liga games and three Champions League appearances and has failed to impress the Argentine coach.

Felix may get a chance to revive his career at United, and he has time to get better. Ronaldo is expected to leave soon, and his Portugal teammate may come in to replace him.