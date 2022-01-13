Atlanta Hawks trade Cam Reddish to Knicks

The Atlanta Hawks have reportedly signed one of their young and emerging players. The deal, first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, will see Atlanta send Cam Reddish to the New York Knicks for a 2022 protected first-round pick and swingman Kevin Knox.

As part of the trade, the Hawks will send veteran Soloman Hill and a 2025 second-round pick (via Brooklyn) to the Knicks.

Reddish was 10th overall in the 2019 draft and spent three seasons with Atlanta but struggled with injuries throughout his career. This season, he averaged 11.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists, shooting 40.2% on aggregate and 37.9% on three-pointers.

Sources confirm Knicks are sending their 2022 protected first-round pick (via CHA) & Kevin Knox to ATL in the Cam Reddish deal. That is the entire package from NYK for Reddish, per SNY sources. ESPN first to report Knox and 1st. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) January 13, 2022

Knox was 9th overall in the 2018 draft and has spent his entire career with the Knicks. After a promising rookie season averaging 12.8 points, 4.5 points and 1.1 points, his production has reached career-worst averages of 3.6 points, 1.7 points and 0.2 points for the Knicks this season.

Hill was a regular contributor to the Hawks in the 2020-21 season, playing in 71 games and scoring 4.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 points. But his role in 2021-22 broke down after suffering a season-ending right knee injury in early December.

New York is including Kevin Knox in trade to Atlanta, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 13, 2022

Wojnarowski reports that the Hawks are investigating the league for a mid-round pick or a young player for Reddish. There were reportedly discussions between the Hawks and the Knicks about variations of this deal, but they eventually landed on the current structure. According to Wojnarowski’s report, the Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers were among the teams that discussed the Hawks and Reddish trade scenarios.

Reddish will reunite with former Duke teammate and current Knicks star RJ Barrett in New York. That said, Evan Fournier, Alec Burks, Immanuel Quickley, Kemba Walker and the injured Derrick Rose will all join a pretty crowded backcourt there as they all have had significant playing time in various fields this season.