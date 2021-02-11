Athletic – Levante de Ida of the Copa del Rey online online

After a victory at home that has given Sevilla the first points at the start of the Copa del Rey semifinals against Barcelona, ​​the competition continues today with the next game that faces the other two clubs that are fighting to raise that patria cup: Athletic against Levante.

See Athletic – Levante online online

Without a doubt, the big favorite is the team that plays at home, since Athletic has 24 Cups and has just scored in the Super Cup. On the other hand, we have a modest Levante that returns to play a semifinal in the Copa del Rey 86 years after the first, in the 1934-1935 season no less, and that getting some points from Athletic in San Mamés would already be doing back story.

See the Copa del Rey for Four

Channel Four will broadcast tonight from 9:00 p.m. And being a Mediaset content, that means that you can also see it on other devices and online if you are not at home, such as your mobile or laptop. How?

You can see it in a web browser on Cuatro’s live page

Or choose to see it through the official Mediaset application that we leave here for mobile phones, and which is also available for televisions with Smart TV – you just have to enter the app store of your TV.