Athena hates AEW TBS champion Jade Cargill

Athena and Jade Cargill have been embroiled in a feud since AEW’s Double Or Nothing pay-per-view, and the Fallen Goddess recently expressed her extreme dislike for the TBS champion. She has mostly been moved to AEW Dark over the past few weeks, but her feud with Cargill is likely to intensify in the coming weeks with All Out looming in early September.

Before appearing in All Elite Wrestling in May, the former Amber Moon was one of the best free agents available in professional wrestling. She’s been going to fight Cargill and The Baddies for more than two months now, and it’s likely that the two will come together in a fight at the upcoming pay-per-view, which AEW calls the biggest in the calendar year.

In a recent interview for the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Athena spoke about her feelings for Cargill and did not hold back. “Do I love her? No. Do I hate her? Absolutely. Am I respectful of everything she has achieved here at AEW? Absolutely… the present recognizes the present, first of all. And that’s all I can say about Jade.” Athena also recalled that the afternoon drinking with her mother was the reason for this ongoing feud. Cargill sent out a tweet asking who would be next, and Athena, who was a free agent at the time, responded by writing “Hmmmm” with a few thoughtful emojis.

Cargill vs. Athena is certainly one of the programs that got a little lost in the shuffle, as AEW garnered consistent pay-per-views that weren’t focused on All Elie’s talents. Forbidden Door and ROH Death Before Dishonor prevented numerous feuds. Both have struggled to find consistent airtime on “Dynamite on Wednesday Night” and “Friday Night Rampage” since “Double or Nothing.” Athena has yet to have singles matches on the flagship show, while she has mostly participated in tag matches on Friday nights. Cargill, at least, gets time at the microphone, where she usually shines thanks to her charisma and character.

The All Out card is slowly starting to take shape, as at least a few matches have been announced for this event. Given that AEW hasn’t found much time for the feud between Cargill and Athena, it will be interesting to see how they handle the preparations for this event. Battling an invincible force like Jade against an audacious outsider like Athena may not be easy, and at some point one of them will need to win outright. Fans could see AEW postponing the match between the two a bit by having a tag team match or having Athena fight another member of the Baddies before finally getting to Cargill.