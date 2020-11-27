Atelier Ryza 2 shows its gameplay style on Nintendo Switch

The launch of Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy is just around the corner, and producer Koei Tecmo took the opportunity to present fans of the series with a brand new trailer, focused on the gameplay of the Nintendo Switch version. Check out:

The game will be released in the Americas on January 26, 2021, with versions for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PS5. It also arrives a little earlier on the Japanese consoles, on December 3, 2020. It is worth noting that the PS5 version is only digital, functioning as a free update for those who made the purchase on PS4.

The producer also announced the dates for the first free updates of the game: at the end of December, Atelier Ryza 2 will receive a patch entitled to photography mode and a new legendary difficulty mode, the highest of all. At the end of January the second update arrives, with more features in photography mode and a pack of background music to pack your game.



