Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy

We discussed some details of the sequel to Atelier Ryza, a title that continues the adventures of Reisaline Stout in a new adventure with her friends.

Last year there were several titles related to the Atelier saga that saw the light throughout it, including Nelke & The Legendary Alchemists: Ateliers of the New World, a spin-off with management mechanics, and Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland, the fourth installment in the Arland saga. However, Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout would also see the light, the twenty-first title of the franchise, which would end up becoming the best-selling installment of the franchise by reaching half a million copies sold, between physical and digital, to At the end of August this year, thanks, in large part, to the progress in various aspects of the gameplay added to the charismatic cast of main characters, among which the main protagonist stood out.

In the absence of just under two months for the arrival of the second installment of this saga, we offer the impressions left by the first bars of the game that takes up the adventures of Reisalin “Ryza” Stout who will embark, along with his old friends and new ones for the occasion in a new adventure that will take you to investigate the ancient folk legends related to various ruins from the distant past related to the ancient arts of alchemy.

Three years have passed since Ryza’s adventure along with the rest of his friends, the young alchemist heading towards the capital of the kingdom, Ashra-am Bard, in order to find information about an ancient relic that Moritz Brunnen has given her. , Bos’s father, hoping to know her worth, which in turn prompts the young woman to embark on a new adventure. Upon reaching the capital, she meets Tao and Bos, who help her learn about the layout of the city and settle in it, the latter also thanks to the invaluable help of the young noblewoman Patricia Abelheim who provides her with a room that she will use as own atelier. Through Tao’s investigations into the popular legends of the kingdom, they will reach a ruin where they will find a mysterious artifact while the relic that Ryza is discovered as an egg from which Fii will emerge, a mysterious creature related in some way to the leyends. From this point on, the group will visit different ancient ruins located around the kingdom to unravel the mysteries that are hidden in them.

The center of the game will focus mainly on Ashra-am Beird, the capital of the kingdom, a city divided into several districts and offering a certain liveliness in its environment. In it you can find different points of interest such as several stores where you can buy objects in the commercial sector, the Café where you can accept orders to get money or the artisan district where you can find a store where you can improve weapons and equipment. In between you will be able to find several types of collectible materials, as well as see character events as you progress in the game, some of which will show the backgrounds of the protagonists or, failing that, will serve as an entrance to carry out your own commissions in which you will missing a specific item, either materials or others made with alchemy, to complete them

From this point, you will leave for the surrounding areas, where you can face enemies and collect materials necessary to synthesize, while you will also find access to new areas and, finally, the ancient ruins that the group will discover along the way. adventure, being able to access them quickly once the world map option is activated. In the ruins it will be necessary to investigate the mysteries that each one of them present, making use of artifacts such as the Collection Compass, which will help to find crystals and fragments necessary to, through the Exploration Diary, combine them in such a way that they allow to solve the problem. information they contain and obtain as a reward SP points, new recipes for alchemy items and other additional rewards.

As an additional aspect, apart from being able to use the different collection objects such as the ax, the hoe or the fishing rod, elements that Ryza must manufacture to use them, in each of the collection areas and ruins of the game, it will also be necessary to use certain objects that will provide access to other areas, solving in turn certain obstacles that will be on the way. Among these there will be a bracelet that, through certain platforms, will allow the use of a whip with which to solve areas separated by a cliff or a candy-shaped object that will give the opportunity to cross submerged areas to collect objects or, as it will be during the adventure , get to some hidden ruins at the bottom of a lake



