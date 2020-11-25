ATEEZ’s Wooyoung’s birthday, learn about the idol’s story

ATEEZ’s Wooyoung is celebrating his 21st birthday, the ATEEZ member achieved his K-pop dream and has been an idol for two years now.

In South Korea it is already November 26, so ATINY shared from the early hours of the morning various messages of love and congratulations for WooYoung, who is turning 21 years old, (22 in Korean age). In the group, he has stood out as a vocalist and rapper, in addition to dancing.

Wooyoung’s dream in K-pop began on the YG reality show “MIXNINE”, his agency is KQ Produce, who made a collaboration with the company so that his trainees would have an appearance on said show, the idol managed to rank in the top 100, but before fulfilling his dream in K-pop, Wooyoung looked for an opportunity with BigHit, since then he has a great admiration for BTS.

His family is made up of his parents and two brothers, he is the one in the middle. He is originally from Seoul and majored in the Hanlim School of Arts. Wooyoung is governed by the sign of Sagittarius, which describes him as a person full of energy, jovial and cheerful, in fact his peers consider him the noisy member of the group.

He also has an optimistic personality and is usually lucky, although that could classify him as naive. To celebrate his birthday ATINY shared various messages through the hashtag #BornToBeLovedWooyoungDay, with which they posted their congratulations as well as a selfie project to recreate the singer’s photos.

ATINY CELEBRATES WOOYOUNG’S BIRTHDAY

WooYoung also received projects such as banner ads on platforms such as YouTube and Instagram. Among the curiosities of the idol is his great sense of smell and although he usually gives off a sexy aura on stage with ATEEZ, he is usually a playful boy, he is also a fan of snacks, his motto in life is “We will be happy”.

Despite having only two years of experience, Wooyoung has achieved great popularity in K-pop alongside ATEEZ, who is characterized by having a powerful and energetic style. ATINY also shared the idol’s favorite photos and videos, as well as the moments they have shared with him.

It was recently announced that ATEEZ’s Mingi will be absent from the group after being diagnosed with anxiety, the idol is under treatment.



