ATEEZ’s Hongjoong Unveils a Cover of Linkin Park

ATEEZ’s YouTube channel shared a new clip where Hongjoong covered Numb and added details to create a version of this tune very much in line with his musical style.

The clip begins with the idol standing in front of a mirror as we watch his outfit transform. Amidst a dark and smoky aura around his, Hongjoong takes the microphone and his voice takes over the melody as his performance begins.

His creativity and his musical style gifted us with some Korean rap verses in the middle of the song, which made this version of Numb a very special one for ATINY.

HONGJOONG’S LOOK CAUTIVES FANS ATTENTION

During his performance, Hongjoong wore an accessory that simulates a red plaid half skirt. This garment goes perfectly with his outfit in black with worn jeans and a biker-style jacket with shiny silver closures and snaps.

Previously, the idol had already used accessories with the style of a skirt, wearing plaid designs in various tones and denim textures, the response from the fans was extremely positive, so the idol decided to resume the trend and once again conquered his followers with this striking and charming look.

