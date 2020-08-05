ATEEZ Won The Weekly Trophy Again for ‘INCEPTION’!

ATEEZ just took home the second victory trophy for their latest song ‘INCEPTION’.

On Wednesday (08/05) tonight, the music program ‘Show Champion’ announced the victory for ATEEZ’s ‘INCEPTION’.

This victory was obtained by ATEEZ after defeating four competitors this week namely EXO-SC, Lee Hi, Zico and Hwasa MAMAMOO.

This also marks the second victory that was brought home by boy group KQ Entertainment since a comeback with the mini album ‘ZERO: FEVER Part.1’ on 29 July 2020.

Congratulations to ATEEZ!



