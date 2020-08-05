ATEEZ wins “Show Champion” with “INCEPTION”

ATEEZ has triumphed in the MBC Show Champion with INCEPTION

ATEEZ has earned their second win with INCEPTION on Show Champion. In a hard fight they overcame Maria de Hwasa and Summer Hate de Zico.

Take a look at the fan comments below:

Not only were we able to give a second win to inception but it is the FIRST time that ateez won the show champion being nominated against other great artists. CONGRATULATIONS TO ATEEZ AND ATINY

I can’t stop crying seeing this because they were so surprised, they didn’t expect this and we gave them a beautiful surprise. I want to see you like this always

hongjoong said dream big and today he gave him a second win because one was not enough, I am enough tears

I think they did not expect another win and for that reason they were even more euphoric, on top they spent it saying “thank you atiny” and jumping all together

WE WON GREAT ARTISTS CRAZY COME THAT IF WE JOIN AND PUT ON BATTERIES, CAN WE ACHIEVE EVERYTHING ??? ATEEZ DESERVES ALL AWARDS, THE BEST HAS TO BE GIVEN

Congratulations to the boys of ATEEZ for this great victory in the program.




