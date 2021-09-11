ATEEZ Triumphs and Breaks Its Own Records With ZERO: FEVER Part.3

ATEEZ will return to the stage with new music and ‘ZERO: FEVER Part.3’ already triumphs in pre-sale. ATEEZ has everything ready to return to the stage and impact the world with ‘ZERO: FEVER Part.3’ which is already in pre-sale and selling like hot cakes.

The idols of ATEEZ have worked hard and have new music prepared for everyone, the fandom of this K-Pop group has been growing throughout this year and today they have a worldwide fanbase that does not stop admiring, loving and support all the members of ATEEZ.

Is very close to the comeback of ATEEZ and support ATINY becomes visible every day, despite any adversity or obstacles, the idols will be more than ready to get back on stage and present everything they have done for their fans .

And how is it that you can tell that ATINY grew and is supporting more than ever? With the next album in pre-sale, fans have not stopped buying the records to show the group their love and all the excitement they have for this next release .

ATEEZ BREAKS ITS SALES RECORDS WITH ZERO: FEVER PART. 3 IN PRE-SALE, WILL THEY BECOME MILLION SELLERS?

‘ZERO: FEVER Part.3’ of ATEEZ will be launched on September 13 but this album has sold about 810,000 albums in presale; there is very little to one million and this number also represents a new mark in the history of ATEEZ, since their previous record of presales was 350,000 that they achieved with ‘ZERO: FEVER Part.2’ . ATINY grew a lot and it is remarkable because it is selling more than double that with the previous production.

Do you have everything ready for this launch? The idols will imminently triumph with their comeback and we can’t wait any longer to hear it, it will certainly be amazing.