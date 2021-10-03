ATEEZ Members Full of Colors In ‘Eternal Sunshine’ MV

ATEEZ has finally released the music video for their song ‘Eternal Sunshine’.

‘Eternal Sunshine’ is one of the two main song titles on ATEEZ’s latest mini album, titled ‘ZERO: FEVER Part.3‘.

After before releasing the music video for the title song ‘Deja Vu‘, now at 00.00 KST on Monday (04/10) ATEEZ has released the music video for the song ‘Eternal Sunshine’.

As the title of the song implies, the music video for ‘Eternal Sunshine’ is also presented with a colorful and bright concept.

Meanwhile, ATEEZ just brought home the Bonsang award trophy from the ‘The Fact Music Awards 2021’.

For those of you who can’t wait, you can immediately watch the music video for the song ‘Eternal Sunshine’ from ATEEZ below!