ATEEZ, Hanteo’s album ZERO: FEVER part.1 ‘mini album

The boy group ATEEZ scored an amazing achievement with their latest mini album titled ‘ZERO: FEVER part.1’.

Reporting from Sports Chosun on Thursday (30/07) this morning, the mini album “ZERO: FEVER part.1” released by ATEEZ on July 29 yesterday had successfully ranked at the top of the daily album sales chart on the Hanteo website.

The mini album with two title tracks, ‘THANXX’ and ‘INCEPTION’ owned by ATEEZ, was recorded to have sold around 115,000 albums on its first day, making the boy group successfully ranked at the top of the Hanteo chart.

This is an extraordinary achievement from a group that started its career since October 2018 with ‘Treasure EP.1: All to Zero’.

Congratulations to ATEEZ!



